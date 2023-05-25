HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nikhil Kumaraswamy submits resignation from post of JD(S) Karnataka youth wing chief

In the resignation letter, the unsuccessful Ramanagara candidate said that though the poor performance of the JD(S) had pained him, it had opened up opportunities for rebuilding the party

May 25, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) party.

A file photo of Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) party. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Janata Dal (S) youth wing Karnataka unit president Nikhil Kumaraswamy has submitted his resignation from the post owning moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the Assembly elections. 

Nikhil Kumaraswamy could not win in Ramanagara seat, which had earlier elected his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy.

In the resignation letter addressed to State president C. M. Ibrahim, he has said that though the poor performance of the JD(S) had pained him, it had opened up opportunities for rebuilding the party. 

Stating that the need of the hour is to convert the defeat into victory, he has said that the time has come for everyone to work for the party with commitment. “The situation also calls for making way for a new leadership. Hence, I am submitting my resignation from the post,” he said. 

Making it clear that he would dedicate himself to strengthening the party organisation, he has appealed to senior leaders to accept his resignation. 

It may be noted that Mr. Ibrahim has submitted his resignation from the post of Karnataka unit president. However, his resignation is yet to be accepted. 

The JD(S) has called a national executive as well as introspection meeting on May 25 to decipher the reasons for its poor performance. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.