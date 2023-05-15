JD(S) introspects on drubbing and Old Mysore region

May 15, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the Janata Dal (Secular) introspects on its poor show in the Assembly polls, leaders believe that a strong anti-incumbency factor against the BJP government as well as local legislators, resulting in the voters’ ire consolidating in favour of the Congress, may have led to the regional party’s debacle in the Old Mysuru region.

As the party top brass is picking pieces to assess the reason and extent of loss, party sources said that people seem to have voted for stability instead of a hung Assembly and the Congress’s five guarantees resonated in a big way with the masses.

“In the party’s traditional region, the anti-incumbency wave was against our local legislators,” source said.

Despite starting early and a meticulous planning that spanned over a year, the party lost 5% of the vote share, which saw a dip from 18.36% in 2018 to 13.3% in 2023, while the number of seats came down from 37 in 2018 to 19 in 2023.

On local issues

Senior party leader K.A. Thippeswamy also said that the party legislators could also not perform well in many instances. “Legislators were unable to sort out local issues. Since officials were not cooperating, the legislators became ineffective and gathered bad image. In many instances, legislators were not able to sort out simple issues involving land or road,” he said. Further, he said that though budgetary allocations had been made, grants had not been released for development works.

When asked if the BJP’s increased vote share was a matter of concern for the party, he said: “Though the BJP has increased its vote share, it is doubtful that it would be retained as it does not have a cadre in the Old Mysuru region.”