HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA searches houses of three absconders in Praveen Nettaru murder case in DK, Kodagu districts

June 28, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted extensive searches at the houses of three absconding suspects in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts in the case related to the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru allegedly by the cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) (now banned) in Dakshina Kannada last year.

Three locations were searched in the two districts as part of the NIA’s efforts to hunt down the absconders.

The NIA seized several electronic gadgets and documents during the searches at the houses of Abdul Nasir and Abdul Rahaman in Kodagu and Naushad in Dakshina Kannada, the NIA said in a press release on Wednesday.

All three are suspected of harbouring the main assailant of Nettaru at various hideouts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Besides the trio, five other accused are still absconding in the case, which the NIA took over in August 2022.

A total of 21 persons, including the absconders, have so far been chargesheeted at by the NIA under various sections of the UA(P) Act, IPC, and the Arms Act.

Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26, 2022 at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada allegedly by the PFI ‘killer squads’ or ‘service teams’. The PFI has been indulging in such targetted ‘hate killings’ with the aim of driving a communal wedge and spreading communal hatred with its ultimate objective of establishing an Islamic Rule in India by 2047, the NIA said.

Efforts to track down the absconding accused are continuing, the release tweeted by the NIA said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / investigation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.