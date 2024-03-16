March 16, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Several residents residing along the Bengaluru-Mysuru access controlled highway have dismantled sections of the safety barriers to cross the road, posing significant hazard to both motorists and pedestrians.

The highway has already drawn the ire of commuters over the lack of safety measures and for fatal accidents. Motorists now voice concerns that individuals cross the six-lane expressway, often while vehicles are travelling at speeds exceeding 100 kmph, posing significant danger to both motorists and pedestrians resorting to unlawful crossings.

Along the 119-kilometre stretch of the highway, wherever villages are situated, local residents have dismantled the safety barriers installed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“Those barriers are there for a reason, and seeing them torn down by locals is frustrating. I fear for my safety and the safety of others every time I see someone dart across the highway. It’s reckless and puts everyone at risk,” said Mahesh Rao, a resident of Mysuru who regularly uses the highway.

Vivek B.M., a motorist from Bengaluru, said, “It’s infuriating to witness the disregard for safety on this highway. Fatal accidents are on the rise. It’s no wonder since barriers meant to protect us are being dismantled. Driving at high speeds on this highway is nerve-wracking enough without the added danger of pedestrians crossing unexpectedly. Something needs to be done to prevent such reckless behaviour.”

Anil Kumar, a resident of Bengaluru, said, “NHAI must take immediate action to address this issue. Lives are at stake, and it’s unacceptable that safety barriers are being tampered with for the convenience of a few.”

Dismantling of the safety barriers has also contributed to the death of stray animals. Motorists have reported numerous incidents of dogs and even cows attempting to cross the road.

Prasanna Kumar, a resident of Maddur, said, “It’s heartbreaking to witness these avoidable fatalities on the highway. NHAI must prioritise the safety of all beings, both human and animal, by ensuring that these barriers remain intact.”

In January this year, the NHAI called for a ₹688 crore tender for additional work to ensure safety on the highway.

NHAI officials were not available for comments.

Troubled expressway

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the highway on March 12, 2023, the stretch has been making headlines over the lack of safety measures and a rise in fatal accidents. In August 2023, the authorities restricted slow-moving vehicles, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers, from entering the main carriageway of the access-controlled highway to reduce accidents.

Meanwhile, following a spurt in fatal accidents, the Karnataka police commissioned a study on the causes. The study identified speeding and lack of lane discipline as the chief causes of fatal accidents. This prompted the police to limit the maximum speed to 100 kmph, and ban two-wheelers and all slow-moving vehicles.