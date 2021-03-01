Next Mayor will be from Congress: Mahesh

S.R. Mahesh, former Minister, on Sunday said the JD(S) will leave the post of Mayor of Mysuru for the next term to the Congress.
Fielding reporters’ queries at a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Mahesh said the Congress and JD(S) had entered into a tie-up after the MCC polls in 2018 under which it was agreed that the JD(S) will have its Mayor for three terms while the Congress will occupy the post for two terms.
Of the remaining two terms, the Congress and JD(S) will have its Mayor for one term each as per the understanding.
The JD(S) was committed to leave the post of Mayor in the next term to the Congress, provided its party leaders do not make statements that belittle the party, Mr. Mahesh said.
He said the JD(S) would have allowed the Congress to have the post this term itself, but for the critical remarks against the party by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The party fielded its candidate in the recently held Mayoral polls just to show the party’s strength in Mr. Siddaramaiah’s home district, he said.
