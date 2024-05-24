New species of spider discovered in Kodagu district 

A group of naturalists from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka recently discovered a new species of spider in Kodagu. They named it Ligdus garvale after the village where it was found. Garvale, a village in the Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district, is where the spider was discovered.

This jumping spider is significant as it represents only the second documented occurrence of the Ligdus genus in 129 years, according to naturalists.

The research team includes John T.D. Caleb from the Department of Anatomy at Saveetha Medical College & Hospital in Chennai, A. Divyashree from Kuvempu University in Shankarghatta, A.P.C. Abhijith from Indraprastha Organic Farm in Mysuru, and Lohith Kumar from Montrose Golf Resort and Spa in Kodagu.

According to Ms. Divyashree, Ligdus garvale was found in Garvale village, which is surrounded by agroforestry. “Coffee plantations are prominent in the area, along with pepper and paddy fields where the Ligdus Garvale, a jumping spider, was found,” she added.

After the team of naturalists observed the spider and recorded their findings, they sent the specimen to Mr. Caleb for anatomical examination. “Ligdus garvale represents just the second recorded occurrence of the Ligdus genus in 129 years. The first, Ligdus chelifer, was documented in Myanmar in 1895,” Mr. Abhijith said.

Mr. Abhijith explained that the eight-legged creature was discovered beneath the leaf of a torch ginger plant in Garvale village in north Kodagu. “The Garvale jumping spider measures approximately 0.2 inches in length. It has eight legs, eight eyes, and a body covered with fine pale hairs. Only one male Garvale jumping spider was found, and the new species was named after the Garvale area where it was discovered. So far, this is the only area where it has been found,” he added.