New postings for nine IAS officers in State

The State government on Monday transferred the following IAS officers and gave them new postings.

The postings are: P. Ravi Kumar - Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to government; Mahendra Jain - ACS, Energy Department and in concurrent charge of Higher Education Department; B.H. Anil Kumar - ACS, Urban Development Department and concurrent charge of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; Rakesh Singh - Principal Secretary, Water Resources and concurrent charge of Medical Education; N. Manjula - Commissioner, Bangalore Development Authority and concurrent charge of Collegiate of Education; Priyanka Mary Francis - Director, IT and BT; S.S. Nakul - Deputy Commissioner of Ballari district; V. Ram Prasath Manohar - Commissioner, Employment and Training, Bengaluru; and G.C. Vrushabendra Murthy - Commissioner, Sericulture Development and Sericulture Director, Bengaluru, according to a government notification.