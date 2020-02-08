New pit line inaugurated

A new full-length 24-coach capacity pit line (maintenance line) was inaugurated at Mysuru Railway junction on Saturday. P.K. Mishra, Additional General Manager, South Western Railway, and Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, were present.
With this, Mysuru has 4 pit lines. Presently, 28 rakes of passenger-carrying trains are having primary maintenance schedule at Mysuru station, a release said here on Saturday.
The additional facility will pave the way for carrying out routine maintenance work of higher number of passenger coaches and ease the pressure on the three existing maintenance lines at the station.
