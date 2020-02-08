Karnataka

New pit line inaugurated

The newly constructed maintenance line at the Mysuru railway station.

The newly constructed maintenance line at the Mysuru railway station.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

more-in

A new full-length 24-coach capacity pit line (maintenance line) was inaugurated at Mysuru Railway junction on Saturday. P.K. Mishra, Additional General Manager, South Western Railway, and Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, were present.

With this, Mysuru has 4 pit lines. Presently, 28 rakes of passenger-carrying trains are having primary maintenance schedule at Mysuru station, a release said here on Saturday.

The additional facility will pave the way for carrying out routine maintenance work of higher number of passenger coaches and ease the pressure on the three existing maintenance lines at the station.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 10:31:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/new-pit-line-inaugurated/article30772093.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY