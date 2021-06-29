‘New insurance scheme is not farmer-friendly’

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene have described the new crop insurance scheme of the Centre as too complex and have demanded the evolution of a new pro-farmer scheme.

In a release, Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, State president of both organisations, said that under the new scheme, claims would be possible only if there is a mention in the RTC about the particular crop being grown by the farmer.

He expressed concern that such a rider may go against farmers while making claims as there have been instances of officials getting it wrong while mentioning crops in the RTC. Also, it is mandatory for farmers to file different application for enrolling under the insurance scheme for different RTCs, as against the earlier scheme where a single application was enough.

Pointing out that June 30 was the last date to enrol under the crop insurance scheme, he expressed fear that many farmers might miss the deadline.