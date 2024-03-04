GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New HDUDA chairman takes charge, promises development

Shakir Sanadi says he will develop new residential layouts by taking farmers into confidence

March 04, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Shakir Sanadi who took charge as new HDUDA chairman speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday.

Shakir Sanadi who took charge as new HDUDA chairman speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Shakir Sanadi, who took charge as chairman of Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) in Hubballi on Monday, has promised to take up projects towards development of the twin cities and development of new residential layouts in the cities by taking farmers into confidence.

Speaking to presspersons after taking charge, Mr. Sanadi thanked the party for giving him the responsibility and assured it that he will take all necessary steps in the interest of the development of the twin cities.

Mr. Sanadi said that he will also initiate steps to ensure that the residents of the twin cities get residential plots at affordable rates and all contentious issues and problems pertaining to development, sale and registration of plots in approved layouts are resolved at the earliest.

The new HDUDA chairman also issued a warning to those developing residential plots without getting necessary approvals from the competent authorities. He said that HDUDA will take strict action against such developers and all such layouts developed without requisite permissions will be razed to the ground.

He also appealed to the people not to get duped by such developers in their eagerness to get residential plots at lower prices. He said that action will soon begin against unauthorised layouts and criminal cases will be filed against such developers.

He said that such unauthorised layouts will not only mar the beauty of the cities but also create problems for the people. To a query on farmers not parting with their land for development by HDUDA, he said that he will try to find a solution through dialogue.

MLA and chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya greeted Mr. Sanadi after he took charge.

HDUDA Commissioner Santoshkumar Biradar, Congress leader Altaf Halwoor and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.