New feature at Mysuru railway station

A set of six sculptures, depicting railway passengers, were unveiled in the portico of Mysuru Railway station on Tuesday.

Calling the new feature in the railway station as ‘Life is a journey’, the Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru Division Aparna Garg said the sculpture was a “celebration of the spirit of travel”.

In a statement here, Ms. Garg said the redevelopment of Mysuru railway station has given the Mysuru Railway Division an opportunity to showcase the talent of Mysuru, which is so rich and vibrant in art and culture.

“Sculpting is a painstaking process requiring committed hard work with deep understanding of art, material, and processes. It took nearly four months of incessant hard work for the figurines to take shape,” she said.

The process involved study of postures and gestures, capturing realistic features, true armature building, clay modeling with detailed human anatomy and features mirroring postures of people in a railway environment.

“In all, it involves seven process – design, armature building, claymodelling, fibremodelling, metal casting, cutting and brazing and patination,” she said.

The artist behind the new attractions at Mysuru railway station has been identified by the rRailways as celebrated sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Kashyappa Shilpa Kalanikethana, Mysuru.