New building for Kalaburagi branch of Jayadeva Hospital will be ready in six months, says Minister

June 17, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said that a new building for the Kalaburagi branch of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) will be ready in six months and inaugurated in January 2024.

He was speaking to presspersons after visiting the construction site along with SJICSR Director C.N. Manjunath and Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

“The new building is coming up on a 6.8-acre plot at a cost of ₹183 crore. It will be a 371-bed hospital. The construction will be completed in six months and the inauguration will be held in January, 2024. The hospital will be upgraded with new equipment worth ₹56 crore,” Dr. Patil said.

As per his details, the new structure will have four floors, including ground floor. It will have 100 intensive care unit beds, three operation theatres, three cath-labs.

“The Kalaburagi branch of Jayadeva will have all the facilities that its main campus in Bengaluru has and it will offer all the services that the main campus offers. We have directed the officers concerned to see that the work ongoing construction work would keep pace and the project be completed within the stipulated time. The Cabinet has already given its approval for the recruitment of staff for the hospital,” Dr. Patil said.