NEET: Two from State share all-India fifth rank

Two students from Karnataka were tied at the fifth place to make it to the top 20 in the NEET-UG 2021 results, which were announced late on Monday evening. With a percentile score of 99.998705, Jashan Chhabra and Meghan H.K. scored an all-India rank of 5 along with 10 others.

Meghan from Mysuru, who topped the CET 2021 and secured the first rank in all five disciplines, was overjoyed. Aspiring for a seat in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, he is ecstatic to have achieved what he was aspiring to ever since he decided become a doctor.

He scored 715 out of 720 marks. “I am very happy to have got this rank. I knew I would get this score. What I was aiming for, I have achieved it today. My dream of joining the AIIMS, New Delhi, is going to be realised,” he said, while thanking his parents, teachers, coaching institute and college. The son of Krishnaiah, Principal of Government P.U. college in K.R. Nagar, and Leelavathi, Principal of Kannada Medium Nrupathunga P.U. College in Mysuru, Meghan said the efforts he put in the last 2.5 years have yielded results.

Jashan Chhabra studied at Mount Carmel Central School, Konchady in Mangaluru. He scored 715. He also studied at Akash Institute’s branch at Mangaluru. Branch head of the coaching institute Ashwin Prabhu said he originally hailed from Punjab but his family is currently settled in Mangaluru.

Though the exam was delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic, about 15.5 lakh students wrote it in September, higher than the 13.6 lakh who wrote last year.