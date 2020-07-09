Nearly 60 % sowing completed in Kalaburagi district

Continuous rainfall since June has helped farmers opt for brisk sowing during this kharif season. The monsoon has been satisfactory with Kalaburagi district recording 168 mm rainfall as against a normal average of 122 mm from June 1 to July 5.

As much as 59 % of the targeted area for kharif crops, both in rain-fed and irrigated areas, has already been covered in the district.

According to the Department of Agriculture, farmers have completed sowing in more than 4,43,823 hectares of farmland against a fixed target of 7,55,130 hectares for the season.

Among foodgrains, pulses dominated the scenario with farmers completing sowing in 3.64 lakh hectares (60 %) of land against a target of 6.12 lakh hectares.

Sowing of black gram has been taken up in 27,686 hectares against a targeted area of 29,800 hectares (93 %) and green gram has been taken up in 50,482 hectares against a targeted area of 49,100 hectares (103 %). This figure of short-duration crops is likely to go up as farmers in some taluks in the district are still busy sowing.

Cereals have been sown in 4,385 hectares (25 %) as against a targeted area of 17,280 hectares, sowing of pulses has been taken up in 3,64,533 hectares (60 %) against a targeted area of 6,12,250 hectares and oilseeds have been sown in 8,408 hectares (21 %) as against a targeted area of 39,400 hectares.

The district has so far successfully achieved 50 % cotton sowing against a total target of 56,200 hectares.

Chincholi taluk has seen sowing completed in 75 % of the targeted area under kharif cultivation, followed by Chitapur taluk with 70 %, Sedam 68 % , Aland taluk 61% and Afzalpur taluk with 57 %. The lowest sowing of 30 % was recorded in Jewargi taluk.

Meanwhile, sources in the Agriculture Department said that monsoon across the district this time was favourable which has helped farmers take up timely sowing operations.