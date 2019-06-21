Nearly 500 students scored 10 marks or less in all six subjects in SSLC exams

As many as 485 students who appeared for the SSLC examination for the first time in March and April 2019 obtained 10 marks or less in all six subjects. SSLC students appear for examinations in three languages and three subjects.

A closer look at the data on student performance, collated by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), reveals that 57 of the 485 candidates studied in schools in Bengaluru South.

Across Karnataka, Ramanagaram is the only educational district that does not have any student who got less than 10 in all the subjects.

Poor performance in mathematics has been a point of concern for several years, and the exam results only exemplify it — as many as 21,273 students got a score of 10 or below.

Science fared better — only 4,925 students got 10 or less marks.

In order to improve the mathematics score, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has mooted the idea of having two levels of examination in the subject.

In a letter written to the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, it has suggested that while one examination could be an easy paper for those who do not wish to pursue mathematics, and the other paper could be a tougher one. This will be mandatory for students who want to take up science at the pre-university level. The department is yet to examine this matter.

Rishikesh B.S., associate professor at Azim Premji University, said mathematics requires analytical disposition and logical reasoning — skills that are not developed in the early years. “When a child enters the secondary level, teachers feel it is a simple concept and tend to categorise students as weak in numbers if they do not grasp the concepts,” he explained. He said the trend could be reversed if students are guided towards developing their analytical skills and a love for numbers in the early years of school itself.

South below par

Across all subjects and languages, Bengaluru South educational district had the most number of students getting 10 or less marks in the examination.

An education official in the district attributed this to the large number of students appearing for the examination from this district. “Private schools keep coming up in our district year after year. The good ones survive, while those that are not up to the mark disappear,” the official added.

V. Sumangala, director of KSEEB, said officials in charge of the district should look at this data and accordingly plan for the 2019-20 academic year.

As many as 7.38 lakh regular freshers appeared for the SSLC examination, and 79.38% passed.