Nation-wide doctors strike: out patient services remain suspended in Dakshina Kannada

With the exception of government hospitals, the out patient services remained suspended in hospitals in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

This is in response to the nation-wide protest against the attack on junior doctors at NRS Hospital in Kolkata.

Boards have been put outside the private hospitals in the city, namely the A.J. Hospital in Kuntikana and the KMC Hospitals in Attavar and Ambedkar Circle, stating of suspension of OPD services for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on June 17. Similar boards have been placed outside private hospitals in Bantwal, Puttur, Sullia, Belthangady and Mangaluru taluks.

At the Government Wenlock Hospital and Government Lady Goschen Hospital that handles maternity cases, directions have been issued to government doctors to operate the OPD services. “The doctors of KMC (which uses clinical facility of the two hospitals) are handling the emergency services. We are running the OPD,” said Savita, the Superintendent of Lady Goschen Hospital.

There was no disruption in the services at the Taluka Government hospitals and the primary health centres in the district, said an officer from the District Health and Family Welfare Department.