Live | Doctors across India express support to striking West Bengal peers

Doctors across India are observing a nationwide protest to condemn the violence against their peers in West Bengal. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the World Medical Association (WMA) have demanded a national law against hospital violence that provided at least seven years imprisonment for perpetrators of hospital violence.

Here are the updates:

Mamata's nephew joins protest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abesh Banerjee, who is a medical student, came out in support of the protesting doctors.

Abesh Banerjee, whose Facebook bio describes him as the president of KPC Medical College and Hospital, was seen at a rally holding a placard that read: “You say we are Gods!! Why Treat us like Dogs?”

Dr Abesh Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee at KPC hospital Kolkata!!#SaveTheDoctors https://t.co/qdweyyM9xa pic.twitter.com/wpG1nTNSiw — Dr Dev D (@neo_natal) June 13, 2019

Earlier, Kolkata Mayor and state Minister Firhad Hakim’s daughter, a doctor, criticised the government’s handling of the ongoing doctors’ strike and said medicos had the right to “peaceful protest” and “safety at work”.

In a Facebook post, Shabba Hakim asked people to question why “goons were still surrounding hospitals and beating up doctors”.

Senior doctors resign en masse across West Bengal

Doctors of medical colleges and hospital in West Bengal on Friday offered to resign en masse in support of the protesting junior doctors of the State.

The first to offer their resignation were principal and medical superintendent and vice-principal of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRSMCH), which has been the epicentre of the protests.

The resignation of Saibal Kumar Mukherjee (principal) and Saurabh Chattopadhyay (medical superintendent and vice-principal) was hailed by the protesting junior doctors. In their resignation letters, both the doctors expressed their regret “for being unable to overcome the crisis prevailing at the NRS Medical College”.

Reports of the en mass resignation of senior doctors have come from hospitals and medical colleges and hospitals in the city and districts.

Mamata blames 'outsiders' for doctors strike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated that outsiders instigated the doctors’ agitation in the state and accused the BJP of targeting the Bengalis and the minorities.

“Outsiders are instigating the doctors. I had rightly said that they were involved in yesterday’s protest. I had seen some outsiders raising slogans (at SSKM hospital),” she said, while addressing a rally in Kanchrapara.

HC refuses to pass interim order on doctors’ strike

The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to pass any interim order on the strike by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in protest against the attack on two of their colleagues by family members of a patient.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Suvra Ghosh asked the state government to persuade the striking doctors to resume work and provide usual services to patients.

The court also directed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to apprise it of the steps taken following the attack on the junior doctors at a city hospital on Monday night.

The Chief Justice, during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), reminded the striking doctors of the ‘Hippocratic Oath’ they take to ensure the welfare of all patients.

The bench fixed June 21 for further hearing of the petition.

Health services hit in New Delhi

Paralysing hospital services, both in the private and government sectors, doctors in the Capital on Friday boycotted work, observed a black day and also met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in West Bengal and condemned the violence against doctors there.

The strike adversely hit out-patient departments and diagnostic services at several large hospitals in the city, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Lok Nayak Hospital, GTB Hospital, Hindu Rao, Ganga Ram Hospital. Patients were offered only emergency and ward services.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Dr. Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital have said that they would be joining the ‘pen-down’ protest from Saturday.

Prominent Kolkata personalities meet protesting doctors, urge Mamata to resolve impasse

Several prominent personalities of the city have come out in support of the agitating doctors, some of them even urging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to find a solution to the impasse, which entered the fourth day on Friday.

Filmmaker Aparna Sen, actor Kaushik Sen, musician Debojyoti Mishra, along with senior doctors from diverse fields, visited the agitators at NRS Medical College and Hospital, where an attack by the family members of a patient Monday night left two interns grievously injured and the medical system paralysed in the state.

What happened in West Bengal?

Junior doctors at government-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal are striking work since Monday night, after two interns at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata were assaulted by the family members of a patient who passed away during treatment. One of the intern, Paribaha Mukhopadhaya, was seriously injured in the assault, which led to agitation at the NRS college. The protest eventually spread across all medical college and hospitals in the State, affecting the healthcare infrastructure.

After a series of failed talks, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, issued a stern warning to the striking doctors. The move snowballed into a bigger controversy and soon doctors across the country extended their support to their peers in the State.