Narrow escape for five as car catches fire near Kamalapur of Kalaburagi district

Published - May 09, 2024 08:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A major tragedy was averted in Kamalapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday after Fire and Emergency Services personnel doused fire that broke out in a moving car.

The incident occurred near Char Kaman on the National Highway near Kamalapur.

As the car caught fire, all the five passengers travelling in the vehicle saved themselves by jumping out of the vehicle.

As per information provided, Mohammad Jaleel of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad of Telangana, who owns the car, and his two friends picked up two more friends from Kamalapur and they were all heading to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when the vehicle caught fire.

Jaleel’s two friends from Kamalapur were supposed to take a flight to Saudi Arabia.

In June 2023, in a tragedy that occurred at the same spot, seven people were charred to death when a tourist bus they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a van. The tourists were travelling back home in Hyderabad from a week-long holiday in Goa.

