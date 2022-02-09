Nanjangud farmers firm on reclaiming land acquired for golf course that never materialised

An indefinite stir was launched in March 2021

Almost a year after the launch of an indefinite stir for reclaiming the land acquired for developing a golf course, farmers near Nanjangud have cultivated and raised three crops on a portion of the plot in a show of defiance against the authorities.

An indefinite agitation was launched at Kochanahalli on the outskirts of Nanjangud in March 2021. Nearly 400 acres of land was acquired by private parties from about 200 farmers who were promised a ’permanent job for life’.

The land acquisition took place between 2004 and 2007. The private entity promoting the gold course provided employment to the locals, but they turned out to be an eyewash. The private entity used to offer garlands and funeral expenses in case of death in the community. The private entity even organised a function to distribute ’job offer’ letters to the farmers.

But, the golf course did not come up. The area remained undeveloped while price of the land skyrocketed. The new owners sold nearly 189 acres to Karnataka Industrial Area Development Authority (KIADB) at almost ₹47.5 lakh per acre when farmers had parted with the land a few years earlier at the rate of ₹1.25 lakh per acre.

Having been reduced to landless labourers on what was their own agriculture land, the farmers ran from pillar to post for justice, but their case was not taken up by any politician.

“The aggrieved farmers launched an indefinite stir and have taken up cultivation on a portion of the land, which was acquired from them and have so far cultivated three crops in the last one year,” said Harish of SUCI, which is supporting the farmers’ cause along with Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), Swaraj Abhiyan, DSS and Hasiru Sene, under the banner of Kochanahalli Raitha Horata Samithi.

“Recently, KIADB sent a team of scientists for soil testing to construct a road, but they were gheraoed and turned away by the farmers,” said Mr. Harish. The land is not registered in the name of the company that proposed the golf project, which makes it seem like a benami transaction. Hence, the farmers are seeking restoration of the land to them as they were the original owners.

‘’Though the farmers are tilling the land, they are not eligible for institutional loan or subsidy, or other government benefits,” according to a member of the Samithi. Despite the legal complexities, the farmers are firm on their demand for return of the land.