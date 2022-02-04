Stakeholders renew demand for industrial township authority

Minister assures resolution of issues raised by industrialists in Mysuru

Long pending demands including notification of Industrial Township Authority, resolution of issues related to property tax, lack of civic amenities in industrial areas, and absence of industrial waste recycling plant in Mysuru were some of the problems that were discussed by the stakeholders with Minister for Industries Murugesh Nirani, here on Friday.

The Minister visited industrial layouts in Mysuru and Nanjangud and apprised himself of the issues plaguing the stakeholders.

Among the key issues was property tax as the industrialists were paying taxes to the local body as well as the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board. A.S.Satish , President of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) said the tax runs into lakhs of rupees and was burdening the SSI units the most.

Suresh Kumar Jain, General Secretary, MSME Council said while the stakeholders were subjected to double taxation, there was no proportionate service by way of shoring up civic amenities in the industrial layouts.

Mr. Nirani assured the delegation which accompanied him to various sites that he would sort out the issue and also direct the KIADB to divert a portion of the amount to improve civic amenities including roads and street lights.

The members from various industrial bodies urged the Minister to notify the Industrial Township Authority which has already been announced in the budget and is part of the new industrial policy.

This, the stakeholders argued, would help create a single window agency to resolve issues related to industrial areas. This will also help resolve the double taxation system which was in vogue, said the members. Mr.Nirani was non-committal on the issue but said all measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the industries will be taken and suitable directives will be passed.

The Minister also noted that large swathe of land allotted to various industries at a throwaway prices was not utilised. Such land will be recovered and allotted afresh for investors.

A section of farmers met the Minister during his visit to Nanjangud and pointed out that they are on an indefinite strike seeking justice and restoration of land which was acquired from them to develop a golf course. The farmers were promised jobs as part of the settlement but it has transpired that the project promoters have now abandoned the original plan and have sold the land to KIADB at a higher rate reaping a huge profit while leaving the farmers in a lurch.

There were also issues related to land allotment for SSI units and the Minister was apprised of the imperatives of conducting the industrial adalat in Mysuru which has been postponed repeatedly. Mr.Nirani said he will ensure that the adalat is held within the next few months so as to resolve some of the grievances on the spot.

Members of MSME Council, Mysuru Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, and Kadakola Industrial Association were among those who interacted with the Minister.