Karnataka

‘Nanjangud company will resume operations soon’

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated that Jubilant Generics Limited, the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud which had become a COVID-19 hotspot, will resume operations soon with the guidelines by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Mr Bommai said the Health Department had written to ICMR, which had in response sent guidelines.

Mr. Bommai said the district administration will take all the necessary steps before the premises is reopened with the stipulated restrictions. The firm had also written to the government seeking permission to resume operations in the light of its agreement with an U.S. company to manufacture and sell remdesivir, regarded as a potential therapy for COVID-19.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 7:26:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/nanjangud-company-will-resume-operations-soon/article31656107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY