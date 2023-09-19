Namma Metro service between Krishnarajapura and Garudacharpalya stations to be curtailed on September 21 

September 19, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Namma Metro train services between Krishnarajapura and Garudacharpalya stations will be curtailed for the whole day on September 21 due to the safety inspection of the newly constructed line between Baiyappanahalli and Krishnarajapura stations by Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle), the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) announced on Tuesday.

The services will also not be available from Baiyappanahalli to Indiranagar from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on Thursday. However, the metro trains will ply as usual between Whitefield (Kadugodi) and Garudacharpalya throughout the day and Indiranagar to Kengeri between 1.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. The trains will also be available before 1.30 p.m. and after 4.30 p.m. from Baiyappanhalli to Kengeri as per the regular schedule until 11 p.m.

There will be no changes in the train services of Green Line metro.