‘Namma Clinic’ in Srirampura to be inaugurated on December 25

December 24, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

After the State-wide launch of 114 ‘Namma Clinics’ recently by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, one such clinic will be inaugurated in Mysuru on December 25.

Srirampura’s ‘Namma Clinic’ will be inaugurated by MLA S.A. Ramdas.

Out of 438 Namma Clinics sanctioned in the State, Mysuru district got six clinics that were aimed at providing basic healthcare services to the urban poor, slum-dwellers and lower income groups. If necessary, the clinics would refer to specialist treatment in government hospitals.

Modelled on the Centre’s Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), doctors and nursing staff have been roped in on contract basis for running the Namma Clinics aimed at easing the burden on existing healthcare facilities in urban and semi-urban areas.

Hootagalli, Srirampura, and Yaraganahalli, all in Mysuru city; H.D. Kote Handpost in H.D. Kote taluk; T Narasipura, and K.R. Nagar towns are the places where the clinics have been sanctioned.

The clinics are mostly located in areas which have a population of 30,000 to 50,000. The unreached populations – who used to avail treatment in private clinics or nursing homes – will be attended to, providing them free primary healthcare. The Namma Clinics in ULBs were announced in the budget under the 15 th Finance Commission. Each clinic will have a medical officer, a nurse and a clerical staff.

Though three clinics will be situated in the city, they will actually function in the newly-announced town panchayats – Hootagalli, Srirampura and Rammanahalli – serving the local populations.

The clinics are expected to ease pressure on existing healthcare institutions as they can extend services for non-communicable diseases, fever and other ailments, including mental illnesses, immunisation and so on.