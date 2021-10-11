Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award ceremony on Oct. 13

The first Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award ceremony will be held on the Mysuru palace premises on October 13.

The Mysuru district administration had already announced the names of the winners on the occasion of the late ruler’s birth anniversary on June 4.

The awards will be conferred upon 12 persons chosen from different fields in the presence of Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji. While Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, will inaugurate the ceremony, former Minister and MLA representing Krishnaraja Assembly constituency S.A. Ramdas will preside over it.

Krishne Gowda, thinker, will felicitate the award recipients. People’s representatives from Mysuru district will also participate in the ceremony, the statement added.

The winners include G.S. Jayadeva (education, Chamarajanagar), Echanur Kumar (history of rulers, Mysuru), Shankare Gowda (medicine, Mandya), Sukanya Prabhakar (music), Amshi Prasanna Kumar (journalism), Hanasoge Somashekar (Nalwadi literature), Jenahalli Siddalingappa (folklore), Kiraganuru Rajappa (theatre), Gururaj (Mahadeshwara Manteswamy singer), Arun Yogiraj (sculpture), Rajendra (Anna Dasoha), and Arivu Educational and Cultural Trust (organisation).