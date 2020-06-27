Mysuru’s second COVID-19 hospital almost ready

Mysuru’s second COVID-19 hospital is expected to be developed in Mohandas Tulsidas Government Maternity Hospital whose new building is expected to be ready soon.
As a part of preparedness to combat the pandemic with cases surging lately in Mysuru, the near-completion hospital building on JLB Road here is likely to be used to treat COVID-19 patients until the mother and child hospital (MCH) becomes fully operational.
The old MCH building was demolished to make way for the construction of a 100-bed spacious and modern healthcare facility, which has come up from a central grant of ₹20 crore.
Mysuru MP Pratap Simha told reporters on Saturday after inspecting the hospital building that the construction work was in the final stage and plans are afoot to use the building to accommodate the patients in case of spurt in cases. In this connection, the contractor had been asked to expedite the pending works.
The existing COVID-19 hospital at Metagalli is a 250-bed facility. The building was constructed for the district hospital which was also inaugurated a few months before the pandemic hit. In case the patient numbers exceed the bed strength, the authorities should be in a position to add more beds and the new hospital building on JLB Road has become the first choice.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath