Mysuru’s second COVID-19 hospital almost ready

The second COVID-19 hospital getting ready in the newly built Government Mother and Child Hospital on JLB Road in Mysuru.

The 100-bed hospital has been proposed in the govt. maternity hospital on JLB Road whose new building is nearing completion

Mysuru’s second COVID-19 hospital is expected to be developed in Mohandas Tulsidas Government Maternity Hospital whose new building is expected to be ready soon.

As a part of preparedness to combat the pandemic with cases surging lately in Mysuru, the near-completion hospital building on JLB Road here is likely to be used to treat COVID-19 patients until the mother and child hospital (MCH) becomes fully operational.

The old MCH building was demolished to make way for the construction of a 100-bed spacious and modern healthcare facility, which has come up from a central grant of ₹20 crore.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha told reporters on Saturday after inspecting the hospital building that the construction work was in the final stage and plans are afoot to use the building to accommodate the patients in case of spurt in cases. In this connection, the contractor had been asked to expedite the pending works.

The existing COVID-19 hospital at Metagalli is a 250-bed facility. The building was constructed for the district hospital which was also inaugurated a few months before the pandemic hit. In case the patient numbers exceed the bed strength, the authorities should be in a position to add more beds and the new hospital building on JLB Road has become the first choice.

