Mysuru’s first 64-bed CCC for women opened

It’s a 64-bed facility connected to a government maternity hospital for supervision and medical care

Mysuru’s first exclusive COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) for women was inaugurated at the International Youth Hostel building in Gokulam second stage on Tuesday.

The women-centric CCC gained importance as the health workers, during the door-to-door survey for identifying people with symptoms, had come across many women neglecting their health and not disclosing symptoms because of domestic obligations. The survey found that women in home isolation were not taking proper rest and getting nutritional supplements that were essential for recovering from the infection.

This led to the thought of establishing the CCC for the exclusive treatment and care of women. Accordingly, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri identified the space with the help of Mysuru City Corporation for housing the first such centre which she inaugurated on Tuesday.

The 64-bed CCC is connected to the V.V. Puram Maternity Hospital for supervision and medical care. Though all CCCs in the city and the district are for both men and women, the one set up at the youth hostel building is exclusively for women, said Ms. Sindhuri, after the launch.

Two more CCCs have been planned in Mysuru city – one at the Farooqia College with 200 beds and another 300-bed CCC at post-matric BCM Girl’s hostel (in front of RMC).

In Mysuru city, out of 65 municipal wards, only ward number 63 and 65 have active cases between 401-443 while majority of wards are in the green zone with cases ranging between 10-100. Six wards have active cases between 201 and 300 while 20 wards have cases ranging from 101 to 200. Only ward number 62 has cases between 301 and 400, according to the district administration.

As on Tuesday, the district has recorded 14,606 active cases.