Mysuru’s Excelsoft wins global recognition

The company won an award for implementing an eAssessment technology platform in Mexico

Excelsoft Technologies, Mysuru, has won the prestigious annual International eAssessment Awards in the category of Best International Implementation.

The 800-people company based out of Mysuru won this award for the implementation of Saras, its home-grown technology platform for one of its customers in Mexico.

“We customised Saras to build an innovative proctoring solution to deliver remote proctored exams across a low-bandwidth scenario ensuring integrity, security, and auditability of key exams delivered across the Latin American country,” said Sudhanva D., MD and CEO, Excelsoft.

“Saras has been implemented for over 200 customers in 24 countries delivering over 5 million high-stakes assessments every year,” he said, in a press release here.

The e-Assessment Association announced the winners of the Best International Implementation at its 5th International e-Assessment Awards ceremony held on June 22. It had received applications from organisations worldwide, including from test publishers, academic institutions, awarding organisations, researchers and technology providers in all sectors of education, the release said.

A jury panel comprising 28 judges was involved in adjudicating the winners this year.

Excelsoft was also the finalist in the category of most innovative use of technology. The company’s SmartEval is an intelligent evaluation framework with Artificial Intelligence which increases data validity, and brings in recruitment efficiency and consistency to evaluate applications at scale, the release said.

More details can be obtained on https://eassessmentawards.com/2021/04/23/e-assessment-awards-finalists/ and www.excelsoftcorp.com