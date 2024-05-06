Mysuru zoo management takes extra precautions to keep animals in good health, mitigating heat wave conditions

May 06, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MYSURU

With no let-up in heat wave conditions in Mysuru despite a recent heavy downpour that brought a little respite from the sweltering temperature, the rising mercury levels have also put the animals at the famous Mysuru zoo to discomfort, increasing their stress levels.

Especially this summer, with the maximum temperature in Mysuru for the first time in recent decades crossing above 40 degree Celcius, the zoo management is taking extra precautions to keep the animals in good health, mitigating the heat wave conditions and stress on the animals by taking up various measures. The animals are beating the heat in style.

Come summer, the zoo initiates a special management plan for keeping the animals cool and hydrated. The zoo management will be watchful of animals, their diet and health because of the hot weather and take precautions for easing stress among the animals. The zoo authorities said they were making best possible efforts so that the animals and birds beat the heat.

Small ponds have been developed at multiple places and the green canopy keeps the campus cool. The water jets and sprinklers are operated twice or thrice a day and water is also rained on the animals, including giraffes, spotted deer for keeping them cool.

Water jets and sprinklers have come in handy for the animal keepers to keep the enclosures cool. The sprinklers and jets have helped in maintaining temperature inside the enclosure. The sprinklers have been installed across all enclosures to provide a cooling effect to animals.

In some animal holding rooms, the management has installed fans and air coolers so that the animals sleep comfortably during night.

The zoo has no dearth of water as it has multiple water resources. It harvests rainwater and stores it for use in summer.

The diet for animals in summer plays a key role in keeping the animals fit and healthy. The zoo vets focus on foods with high water content for primates like gorillas, chimpanzees, orangutans and others. Fresh tender coconut water twice a day, along with fruits like watermelon, musk melon and cucumber are provided to help them beat the heat.

Slush ponds have been built in some enclosures where animals get themselves drenched in slush. They have been created in herbivore enclosures for recreation and cooling purposes. Additionally, shade and resting areas, and shelters have developed in the enclosures for relief from direct sunlight and heat.

Thermometers have also been installed to monitor temperature and accordingly plan the summer management initiatives besides terrace garden on the roof of holding rooms for absorbing sunlight, a note from the zoo said.

“These measures are aimed at the animals’ well-being amidst the challenges of rising temperature, ensuring that they remain healthy,” said the Zoo Executive Director Mahesh Kumar.

Frozen fruits are fed to Himalayan black bears and ice blocks are dipped in their pools for turning the water ice-cold. Animal keepers spray water on the elephants to keep them cool.

Also, the zoo authorities claim the temperature inside the zoo is usually less than two degrees. The reason is the rich green cover with the large tree canopy that makes the zoo reasonably cool in summer. Also, with ample shade areas and ‘thandi sadaks’, most visitors say touring the large zoo campus is not exhausting.