Mysuru will get more funds under Nagar Vikas Yojana: Minister

The State government will provide additional funds for Mysuru under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana, according to district in-charge Minister V. Somanna.

He was speaking at the Rajyotsava celebrations in the city on Friday. Though the Minister did not elaborate on the nature of works that will be taken up, he expressed confidence that the additional amount would help in the creation of infrastructure and ensuring cleanliness in Mysuru, helping it climb up the Swachh Bharat rankings.

The Minister said a sum of ₹150 crore has been earmarked under the scheme for Mysuru. Incidentally, the amount had been announced by the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and was said to be a one-time grant.

Mr. Somanna spoke on the measures taken up by the government to reach out to those affected by the massive floods that hit large parts of the State. He said the government has taken up comprehensive measures for the all-round development of the State.

The Minister said 4,977 houses were damaged in the district during the floods and the government has decided to release ₹5 lakh for cases wherein the damage was total. In all, ₹14.05 crore has been released towards the rehabilitation of people whose houses were damaged and additional funds will be released in due course, he said. The district, as a whole, has received ₹30 crore for taking up flood relief and rehab works, he claimed.

Mr. Somanna said the State government would also pay ₹4,000 to eligible farmers under the Prandhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, with the Centre remitting ₹6,000. The amount will be transferred to farmers’ accounts in two instalments, he added. The government has also come to the assistance of weavers and has waived loans to the extent of ₹1 lakh availed from various cooperative banks, Mr. Somanna said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister and other elected representatives made floral offerings to a portrait of goddess Bhuvaneshwari, who is reckoned to be personify Kannada and Karnataka. A colourful procession was also taken out to mark the occasion. It was followed by cultural programmes in the evening.