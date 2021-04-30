Mysuru sees a record 3,500 cases

Daily count also sees a big surge in Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar with infections spreading to rural hinterland

In the second wave of COVID-19, Mysuru registered an unprecedented 3,500 new cases and 13 deaths on Friday. This is the highest-ever single-day spike recorded in the district this year.

With this surge, the active case tally breached the 10,000-mark on Friday.

A 32-year-old SARI patient with no comorbidity is among those who died on Friday while 12 other deaths were reported on Thursday. All 13 persons, aged between 32 and 87, were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The reason for death in two cases had been mentioned in the health bulletin as cardiac arrest and refractory hypoxia with type 2 respiratory failure. Nine patients died due to bronchopneumonia with severe ARDS. The death toll climbed to 1,205 as on Friday.

Out of 3,500 cases, 2,551 were the contacts of the infected, 918 are ILI cases and 31 SARI cases. The highest number of 2,020 new cases was reported in Mysuru city. The taluks have also witnessed a big surge barring H.D. Kote.

The break-up of cases: – Mysuru taluk 306, Hunsur 213, K.R. Nagar 232, Nanjangud 283, Periyapatna 153, and T. Narsipur 207.

The cases also spiked in Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar as well. The new cases crossed 1,000-mark for the first time in Mandya where 1,348 cases were reported, followed by 609 cases in Kodagu and 474 cases in Chamarajanagar.

The deaths have also gone up in the three districts. While Mandya and Kodagu reported five deaths each, six deaths had been reported in Chamarajanagar.