Mysuru rly. station gets herbal coffee shop

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru, inaugurated the first herbal coffee kiosk on the premises of Mysuru railway station on Monday.

The kiosk under the brand name “Made In Malnad” offers herbal coffee in different flavours and essences dispensed hygienically through machines. It also sells cookies, samosas, etc., made out of millet, a railway press release said.

This is part of an initiative to make available, apart from eatables, genuine products of the region such as intricately crafted inlay works in rosewood, agarbathis, organics and naturals by setting up a total of five kiosks of which herbal coffee kiosk is the first one, the release added. The others will be opened shortly. Besides offering tourists best products at fair prices, the initiative helps Railways in shoring up revenue by optimal utilisation of open spaces without affecting the aesthetics of the heritage railway station building.

A slew of passenger amenities have been added at the station in the last one year which include wide approach roads, scientifically laid parking area for hassle-free movement of road vehicles, plenty of green spaces and soothing and attractive lighting matching the grandeur of the station building.