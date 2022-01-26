Mysuru rly. division notches impressive performance in the current fiscal

53 % rise in revenue

The Mysuru division of the South Western Railway has notched up an impressive performance despite the pandemic and its gross revenue till December was higher than the corresponding period last year.

This was stated by .Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations held at the Railway Sports Ground, on Wednesday.

He said the gross revenue till the end of December, 2021 was ₹8,60.73 crore which is 53.53 % higher compared to the figures of the corresponding period of last year. The freight revenue is ₹665.49 crore, registering an increase of 49.83 % as compared to last year’s figures. ‘’Mysuru division has also earned ₹19.1 crore under Sundry Earnings which is the highest ever for any year, Mr. Agarwal added.

In the freight segment, the Division has achieved the highest ever monthly loading in December 2021, transporting 0.918 million tonnes, surpassing the previous best of 0.838 MT during July 2019.

On the passenger front Mr. Agarwal said 90% of the train services have been restored across the division compared to the pre-Covid running of trains.

Mysore Division carried 10.69 million passengers up to December 2021. The punctuality performance of passenger-carrying trains has seen significant improvement with Mail/Express trains running with more than 99% punctuality .

In the ongoing efforts to raise the sectional speeds, the maximum speed was raised to 110 kmph along 101 km stretch of track and to 100 kmph for another 41 km. Similarly, the speed of 10 loop lines at 5 stations was raised from 15 kmph to 30 kmph.

With regard to electrification, Mr.Agarwal said 46.72 km of electrification was completed between Chitradurga- Chikjajur section since April 2021, totaling 251 km electrification in the Division. The other electrification projects are also in progress and would be executed as per the national plan to fully electrify all BG routes by December 2023..

Mr. Agarwal emphasised the fight against the pandemic was not yet over and all 101 beds in the Railway Hospital in Mysuru are now equipped with centralised oxygen pipeline. In October 2021, with a view to ensuring uninterrupted supply of oxygen to patients, a new PSA 500 litres per minute oxygen generator plant was commissioned at an approximate cost of ₹80 lakh. More than 98% of staff has been vaccinated with both the doses and vaccination for children from 15 to 18 years of age as well as booster doses to eligible citizens was also being administered at the Railway Hospital in the city.

