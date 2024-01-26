Mysuru railway division’s gross revenue hits a new high

January 26, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The gross revenue of Mysuru railway division increased by 20.66% till the end of December during the current financial year compared to the figures of the previous year. This was stated by the Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal during the 75th Republic Day celebrations of the Mysuru Railway Division, here on Friday.

Ms. Agarwal said the gross revenue was ₹1069.34 crore as on December 31, 2023 compared to ₹886.24 crore earned during the same period in the previous financial year. Apart from this, goods revenue soared to ₹711.15 crore, reflecting a healthy growth of 27.6% when compared to the corresponding period of last year, she added.

The division also loaded 8.367 M.T with 2,405 rakes, indicating a 28.2% increase compared to 2022, where 6.525 MT was loaded with 1,996 rakes, said Ms. Agarwal.

In December, the division set a new record for the highest monthly loading at 1.125 million tonnes (MT) with 319 rakes, she added.

Operational safety remained a top priority, as evident in the programmes conducted like safety drives, mock drills creating real life accident scenarios, seminars, and checks along with NDRF and SDRF across the division, said Ms. Agarwal.

She also announced that sectional speed of a few trains will be increased from 100 kmph to 110 kmph over 111 track km during the fiscal year.

The DRM said in the passenger segment, the division has carried 25.28 million passengers up to December 2023, with Mail/Express trains running at around 98% punctuality, the highest over South Western Railway in terms of punctuality.

Infrastructure development

Ms. Agarwal also touched upon the infrastructure development including new lifts, second entries, and extended foot over bridges at various stations across the division enhancing accessibility to the passengers.

The division initiated the remodeling of Ashokapuram yard to serve as an alternative terminal to Mysuru station with additional platforms and other operational facilities, she added.

Apart from this, a New Gati Shakti-Multi-Model Cargo Terminal of Container Corporation of India Ltd MMPL (GCCK) was commissioned at Kadakola and the first rake was received during November 2023, according to Ms. Agarwal.

Environmentally and socially responsible initiatives involved obtaining Consent For Operation (CFO) from pollution control boards for 12 stations, Ms. Agarwal added. For passenger security, Live Monitoring of Train Security System has also been introduced over Mysuru Division where RPF staff are deployed for safety and security to the passengers. Senior railway officials and staff were present.