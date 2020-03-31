Mysuru police send notices to lockdown violators

The Mysuru City Police, which has seized more than 300 vehicles for violating the lockdown rules on Monday, has also begun sending notices to owners of vehicles that were out on the streets and captured on CCTV cameras.

The notices issued by the city police ask the motorists to show cause why criminal case should not be registered against them for violating the lockdown rules as their vehicles were found to be moving on the streets as per CCTV camera recordings.

“If they give a satisfactory explanation, they will be let off. Or else, their vehicles will be seized and a criminal case will be booked”, said Mr Prakash Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mysuru City Police. “We have issued notices to 14 vehicles that had violated the lockdown rules on Monday. We will continue this drive against two wheelers as well as four wheelers”, he said.

When asked how they will differentiate between vehicles that had exemption for providing essential services and other vehicles, Mr Gowda said the notices issued for violations on Monday had time till Tuesday evening to give an explanation. “The owner of a car served with a notice for a violation on Monday came to the police today (Tuesday) and proved that he was going to a private hospital. So, we will not book any case”, he said.

If not, the motorists will be booked under Indian Penal Code’s Section 188, dealing with disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, besides Section 269 and 270, which deal with negligent and malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.