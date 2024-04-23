GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru LS constituency: 435 booths identified as ‘critical’

April 23, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Out of 2,202 booths, 41 are vulnerable booths and 435 are critical booths, and 495 micro observers have been appointed to these booths, according to Mysuru district administration.

For 2,202 booths in Mysuru constituency, 5,742 ballot units, 3,036 control units, and 3,136 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units will be used to conduct polls.

Deputy Commissoner K.V. Rajendra said ECIL engineers have declared the EVMs fit for use after examining them as per the instructions of the Election Commission. The district administration said 98.12% voter slips have been distributed in the constituency.

In three constituencies of Mysuru city – Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, and Krishnaraja, voter slips have QR codes so that voters can scan and find their booths.

Sale of liquor will be banned from 5 p.m. of April 24 to midnight of April 26. All jathras scheduled on April 26 have been put off in view of polls.

