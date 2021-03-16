Mysuru gets new target of 7,000 swab tests daily after fresh scare

As of now, about 4,500 RT-PCR tests are being done, including nearly 3,000 at MMCRI's VRDL

Amidst fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, Mysuru has been given the target of carrying out nearly 7,000 swab tests daily. As of now, 4,500 swab tests using the RT-PCR method were being done across the district.

Since the last two days, the testing has been scaled up by about 1,000 swab tests but reaching the target of 7,000 daily is a challenge considering the response from the public.

About 3,000 RT-PCR tests of swab samples are done at the Microbiology Lab of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) and about 1,500 tests at the facility run by the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru.

Mysuru city alone has about 10 mobile teams for the collection of swabs besides 10 static swab collection centres. Half-a-dozen mobile teams also function in the district.

“The COVID-19 testing system has been streamlined and people are coming on their own to get tested in case of any symptoms. But, after the substantial drop in cases, the number of tests also came down with drop in people coming forward to give their swabs unless it’s indispensable. Nevertheless, the testing was kept going, covering the primary and secondary contacts of the infected, besides mass collection of swabs, for curbing the spread. This included collection of swabs of students after reports of positive cases and so on,” sources in the Health Department said.

After more private hospitals were given the permission of carrying vaccination against COVID-19, the tests, which were around 300 a day, came down by almost a half over the last few days, sources said.

The MMCRI Testing Centre (Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory) and the CSIR-CFTRI Testing Centre are the two public institutions that have been providing services for free since the outbreak.

The CSIR-CFTRI came forward to support the district administration in the fight against the pandemic by setting up the facility and carrying out RT-PCR tests since testing was key for containing the spread of the disease.

With its support, Mysuru could do more testing, helping in combating the pandemic which had peaked and the district was identified as a COVID-19 hotspot because of the spurt in infection rate and fatalities last year. The cases and the fatalities dropped substantially since October last, and increase in testing was cited as one of the reasons for flattening the curve. Now, a small surge has been reported when compared to the last two months.

Arguing that testing helped in bringing the cases down, the government has set district-wise targets after Karnataka was reported as one of the States that showed spurt in infections, especially in Bengaluru, raising fears of a second wave of pandemic. New guidelines had been issued to stop the spread before the situation goes out of hand like last time.

Sources in the MMCRI told The Hindu that the contract of data entry operators of its lab who update the test results was expiring this month. Unless their contract was renewed or new operators were taken for the task, it would become difficult to meet the testing target.

As on Monday, 9,11,451 people had been tested in Mysuru district. This includes 8,39,072 tested in government labs and 72,379 in private labs. A total of 54,491 had been tested positive since the outbreak and 53,228 had been discharged as on Monday. The active stands at 226 until Monday with total deaths reported include 1,037.