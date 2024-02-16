Mysuru gets major infrastructure boost

February 16, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The State Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has adequate provision for infrastructure development of his home district of Mysuru.

There are projects that have short gestation period as also those with medium to long gestation period and augurs well for the comprehensive growth of the city and the region.

While health and education gets a significantly higher share of allocation, there are other sectors too that have received Budgetary support.

The Maharani’s Women’s Science College will be constructed at a cost of ₹54 crore while ₹116 crore will be spent on constructing a hostel for Maharani’s Arts and Commerce College. Incidentally, the new building of the Commerce and Arts College on the Valmiki Road was also conceived and completed during the previous tenure of Mr. Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister.

The allocation of ₹54 crore for the science wing is noteworthy as a portion of the Science College on the JLB Road had collapsed in 2022 and had reduced the chemistry laboratory to rubbles.

In continuation of emphasis on healthcare during his previous tenure, Mr. Siddaramaiah has made adequate provision in the Budget this time as well (see the accompanying report) with sizeable chunk of funds earmarked for critical care blocks, expansion of the nephrology block and the OPD block at K.R. Hospital.

A new facility to shore up skills of the youth will come up at Varuna with the establishment of the Government Tool Room and Training Centre. A human mil bank has also been announced besides a cold storage unit in Mysuru at a cost of ₹40 crore and is expected to help the farmers to preserve perishable commodities.

An integrated township near Mysuru has been mooted in the Budget for planned development but this is reckoned to be an announcement of intent because the budget is silent on specifics. Besides, no allocation has been made for it.

The Peripheral Ring Road to help wean away traffic from the city and decongest it, is in the making since 10 years but has not made any progress. There is an announcement in the Budget for the Peripheral Ring Road under PPP model or town planning model without getting in to details.

The reference to rebuilding of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building in the Budget is expected to expedite the works which is hanging fire since years. A bio-CNG plant has also been announced for Mysuru without any specific allocation.

Funds for airport runway expansion, road over bridges in Mysuru for traffic decongestion, new textile park, new planetarium are a few other notable projects for Mysuru mentioned in the Budget.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has also announced the construction of a new sugar factory on the premises of Mandya Sugar Factory though new specific allocation has been made.