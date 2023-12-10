Mysuru gets a new logo for brand promotion; Gajju the elephant is the mascot

December 10, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The city which is ranked among the leading tourist destinations in the country and the world got a new logo besides a tagline that will be used for brand promotion. A mascot called Gajju which features an elephant with Mysuru Petha and clad in “panche” or dhoti, has also been created to depict and connect to the “soul of Mysuru” and to which everyone can relate to.

The logo and the tagline were released here on Sunday by Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil and it encompasses two caparisoned elephants juxtaposed with the mythical bird Gandabherunda which was also the insignia of the erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom. The logo is accompanied by the tagline “Our Heritage Your Destination” and will be used in all promotional activities pertaining to Mysuru tourism. The Minister said it was a major step forward to promote Brand Mysuru at an international level besides driving domestic tourists as well, Mysuru was endowed not only with the palace which is universally recognisable but the region was also rich in culture, heritage, wildlife all of which should be promoted.

The objective of creating a logo and a tagline was to create a brand identity for Mysuru to establish a distinctive image that sets the city apart and to make it instantly recognisable among global destinations.

The genesis of the exercise stems from the realisation that a well-crafted brand identity serves as a magnet drawing tourists by conveying the unique charm, cultural richness and diverse experiences that Mysuru has to offer. Besides, a compelling brand identity enhances Mysuru’s tourism potential thereby contributing significantly to the local economy through increased visitor spending, job creation, and business opportunities.

The Tourism Department authorities also pointed out that a strong brand identity also creates a sense of pride and belonging among the residents of Mysuru and encourages them to participate in the city’s growth and positive image. Apart from creating global recognition, Mysuru’s brand identity also serves as a global ambassador, telling a cohesive and compelling story that resonates with international audiences, attracting attention and conjuring up positive perception in the world.

The logo and the tagline were selected from an online contest conducted by the Department of Tourism, district administration and others and it drew nearly 150 participants. L.A. Raghavendra won the first prize the second prize was awarded to M. Balaswamy while the tagline was selected from the entry of Ridwa S. Rai who won the third prize among the logo designs.

M.K. Savitha, Joint Director, Department of Tourism, also announced the winners of the mascot for Mysuru and it is creator Aditi Pandit won the first prize. The mascot is an elephant which is a gentle giant and intrinsic to the culture of Mysuru and is omnipresent in the city’s events and traditions like the Dasara, she added. The mascot design displays a child-like energy and dynamism and Gajju radiates happiness and gestures to welcome people to come and explore Mysuru and experience its rich heritage, said Ms. Savitha.

B. Praneeth Aashwinay won the first prize for souvenir design which depicts a diwan - the administrative head of the princely state of Mysore. The second prize was won by T. Prathibha and 3rd prize was awarded to L. Preetham Bharadwaj. There was also a blog contest and the first prize was won by Sindhu S. Shastry, Meghana Bhaskara won the second prize and S.M. Meenakshi won the third prize.