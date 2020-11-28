Mysuru DC vs MLA: War of words continues

H.P. Manjunath, MLA for Hunsur, whose remarks against Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri had elicited a sharp response from the latter, on Friday sought to describe her as a “dictator” and launched a diatribe against the official.

At the Karnataka Development Programme meeting held earlier this week, Mr. Manjunath had complained of “breach of protocol” and alleged that none of his letters pertaining to development works in his constituency had received a reply from the Deputy Commissioner. He then went on to add that Mysuru had “two queens” and did not need another one, describing the DC as being “overbearing” in her attitude.

But Ms. Sindhuri responded to him in a letter and stated that there was no note pertaining to development works in Hunsur pending in her office though there were a few applications by the MLA seeking change of land use pattern on the swathe of property in his name.

Taking exception to this, Mr. Manjunath said this amounted to issuing a threat that his application seeking change of land use would be rejected. He went on to describe Ms. Sindhuri as a dictator and compared her to Hitler.

Mr. Manjunath said it was routine to question officials at the KDP meeting and answers to the queries raised were normally provided in the follow-up meetings. But instead, the Deputy Commissioner took criticism personally and chose to go public, writing a letter the very next day and releasing it through social media, the MLA said.

He said though the letter was purported to be written by the Deputy Commissioner three days ago, neither he nor his office had yet received it though it was being circulated widely on social media. “The response to my queries is more in the form of a notice rather than a reply. She is a public servant, not a dictator,” the MLA said.

The Congress MLA went on to add that he had sought a change of land use pattern and land alienation as per the legal provisions. He maintained that he would “not be cowed by threats”.

Mr. Manjunath also alleged that the official had locked horns with elected representatives in Hassan and Mandya district as well and it was now manifesting in Mysuru. The MLA said he would consult seniors and explore legal options to seek redressal for what he perceived to be a breach of privilege of an elected representative.