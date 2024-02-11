Mysuru Congress workers hold protest against Amit Shah’s visit

February 11, 2024 03:56 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Members of Mysuru District Congress took to the streets on February 11 opposing the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The protest was against the ‘’apathy’’ of the Union Government in releasing relief funds though Karnataka was reeling under unprecedented drought and the farmers had suffered crop loss.

Congress leaders put up posters near Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle in the city, questioning Mr. Shah for the delay in release of funds and the ‘’step-motherly’’ treatment towards the State.

District Congress leaders said that the total loss due to the drought had been pegged at ₹35,162 crore while the natural disaster had affected 223 taluks. Though Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had sought ₹18,171 crore, the Union Government had not released a single paisa so far, the Congress leaders said.

Mr. Shah was also questioned as to why the Union Government had remained silent and not intervened when Karnataka was being asked to release water to Tamil Nadu despite the drought situation.

They also raised questions on the disparity in tax devolution against which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had held a protest in Delhi recently.