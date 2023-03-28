Mysuru Briefly

March 28, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Amrita management students excel in national event

Students of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru, emerged as the overall champions in ‘Progyan 2023’, a national-level management students’ meet held at SASTRA Deemed University in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, last week. More than 200 management students from across India took part in the event and showcased their knowledge in various disciplines of management and commerce and out of 13 students who represented Amrita, 9 bagged prizes in their respective events.

Music festival inauguration

The 107th Ramanavami Annual Heritage Music Festival of Ganavisharadha Shri Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Seetharama Mandira will commence on March 30. The 11-day festival will be inaugurated by R. Guru, president of the institution and industrialist, at 5.30 p.m. and will be followed by the inaugural concert featuring Harish Pandav on saxophone and accompanied by Vaibhav Ramani on violin, Sunil Subrahmanya on mridangam and Sharath Kaushik on ghatam.

Registration for job-oriented courses

CIPET Mysuru has invited applications and registration through online/offline for job-oriented diploma and postgraduate diploma courses in the disciplines of Polymer, Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology. The courses offered are Diploma in Plastics Mould Technology (DPMT) and Diploma in Plastics Technology (DPT) which are for 3 years and Post Graduate Diploma in Plastics Processing & Testing (PGD-PPT) for 2 years. Students who have passed SSLC, PUC (Science) and BSc or are appearing for the same can apply. The online registration link is: https://cipet2023.onlineregistrationform.org/CIPET website: www.cipet.gov.in For details call Ph: 0821-2510618 or 9480253024/9791431827/9466585669.