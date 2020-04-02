Mysuru barbers ready to offer ‘home service’

Is haircutting an essential service during COVID-19 lockdown? The answer will be known in a day or two as neighbourhood hairdressers and traditional barbers in Mysuru have sought ‘pass’ from the district administration and the police to offer “home service”.

A group of barbers have come together to offer the home service — subject to police clearance — at no extra cost. Prashanth, who has been in the field all his life, said they have put up a requisition with local MLA S.A. Ramdas and the district administration.

“We are also ascertaining public feedback to the idea and will decide on how to go about it,” he added.

Ensuring hygiene

To test waters, the names and phone numbers of barbers in various residential areas of the city are doing the rounds on social media. “Once we elicit public response to the idea, will take it forward,” Mr. Prashanth said while reiterating that it was subject to authorisation by the police. Though there is no formal association as such, the members of the group have averred that they will take precautionary measures, including wearing masks and ensuring high degree of hygiene when going about the task.

Preference will be given to retgular customers of the area though a nominal amount of ₹20 may be charged in addition to the regular fee in case the customer lives afar.

There are 1,200 hairdressing salons in the city each employing an average of two to three persons. The lockdown has hurt them financially and this may be a temporary reprieve. But given the “occupational hazard” by way of physical proximity entailed in offering a haircut, social distancing, which requires maintaining a 3-ft gap with others — in this case the customers, will be difficult to maintain. Whether the barbers get a green signal or their offer will be red-flagged remains to be seen.