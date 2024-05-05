Muzrai temples’ revenue jumps by 5%, footfall by 3%      

May 05, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Bengaluru

The revenue of temples operating under the Muzrai department increased by 5% in the 2023-24 financial year, and footfall has also seen an increase of 3.7%. Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Transport and Muzrai, claimed that the increase was driven by the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel for women in non-premium buses.

According to the department’s data, 1,93,62,851 devotees visited the temples in 2023. Officials say that women visitors were more, but the break-up was not available. The number of visitors stood at 1,86,81,815 in 2022.

The temples’ total revenue in FY 2022-23 was ₹708.86 crore, while in FY 2023-24, the shrines recorded a revenue of ₹744.29 crore.

There are 398 temples functioning under the endowment department. The major revenue of ₹709.32 crore has come from 205A category temples, with a 4% jump from the previous year. From the 193 ‘B’ category temples, ₹34.97 crore revenue was generated.

The revenue earned by the 25 major shrines alone in 2023-24 saw a substantial jump of 11% compared to the previous fiscal year. In 2022, the temples recorded revenue collection of ₹478 crore, and the revenue in 2023 was pegged at ₹539 crore. Between 2018-19 and 2019-20, the revenue jump was barely 1% owing to the pandemic.

From the top ten revenue-making temples, the endowment department has garnered revenue of ₹412 crore in FY 2023-24, which was ₹372 crore in the previous fiscal year. Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Sullia in Dakshina Kannada, which is the richest temple in the state, earned ₹146 crore in 2023-24. The revenue in the previous fiscal was ₹123 crore. The revenue has seen an increase of 18%. Kollur Mookambika shrine mopped up revenue of ₹68 crore in 2023-24 FY, and in the previous fiscal it was ₹ 59 crore.

Mr. Reddy said after the Shakti scheme was implemented, many women were travelling to the temples. “This is a key reason as to why there is a jump of 11% in the revenue of 25 major shrines which have a good number of devotees. The increase in footfall also indicates that the free bus scheme has brought many devotees to the temples,” he said.