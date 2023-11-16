Murugha Sharanaru released on bail from Chitradurga prison in PoCSO case

November 16, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested under the provisions of PoCSO Act and was behind bars for the last 14 months, was released on bail from Chitradurga prison on Thursday.

As per bail conditions, the seer is barred from entering Chitradurga district. And, soon after release from prison, he is said to have left for Davangere district in a devotee’s car.

The seer is facing the charge of sexually exploiting two minor girls and violating the provisions of SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The High Court of Karnataka granted him bail on November 8 and subsequently, counsel for the accused approached the Chitradurga District and Sessions Court for compliance with the bail conditions.

Judge B.K. Komala ordered release of the accused on bail after verifying the security given on Wednesday.

However, in a second case against the accused, the prosecution sought conversion of the warrant order into judicial custody of the accused and on Wednesday, counsel for the accused filed objections to it. The court then adjourned hearing to Thursday.

On Thursday, Ms. Komala took up the second case for hearing and the accused appeared before court from prison through video-conferencing.

During hearing, Jail Superintendent M.M. Marakatti sought clarification from the court on the legal complication pertaining to the release of the accused.

The judge suggested that a written communication be submitted and put off hearing to the afternoon. When hearing resumed, the judge suggested to the prosecution to approach the High Court to seek clarification on the issue of judicial custody of the accused as entry of the accused is barred under the bail conditions and adjourned hearing to November 18.

Meanwhile, the process of release of the accused from Chitradurga prison was carried out and the seer was released on bail as per court order.

A case of sexually exploiting two minor girls was filed against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru at Nazarbad Police Station in Mysuru on August 26, 2022 and the case was transferred to Chitradurga Rural Police Station on August 27. The seer was at the Brihan Mutt in Chitradurga when he was arrested on September 1.