Murder of three in Hassan: Police arrest one from Vijayapura

The arrested allegedly murdered Shivamma and her children and took away valuables

January 07, 2024 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Police, on January 6, arrested a person from Vijayapura in connection with the murder of a woman and her two children, reported on January 2.

The arrested, Ningappa Kagavadi, 36, allegedly murdered Shivamma and her children Pavan and Sinchana at Dasarakoplu in Hassan on January 1 and took away valuables.

The deaths of the three came to light the next day when Shivamma’s husband, Thirtha Prasad, who works at a bakery in Tumakuru, returned home. The door was locked. When he entered the house after unlocking the door, he found his wife and children, and the gas cylinder leaking. It was suspected that the lady ended her life along with her children.

However, during the investigation, the police found that it was a murder for gain. The accused, who was familiar with the family, had committed the crime. Ningappa came in contact with Thirthaprasad’s family when they were working in a bakery at Vijayapura. He often visited the family in Hassan.

The case was registered by Pension Mohalla Police. The police have succeeded in cracking the case within five days of the criminal act.

