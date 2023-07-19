Murder accused booked for assaulting traffic police in Konanakunte Police Station limits  

July 19, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

A murder accused who is out on bail has now been booked for allegedly circulating implicating videos against the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) at Konanakunte Police Station.

In reference to a complaint lodged by the Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Inspector, the accused, Gopi, along with other accused who are yet to be identified, have been booked under the IPC’s Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

According to the complaint, on July 14, when the police officials of the Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic police station were conducting a special campaign against drunk driving, Gopi and his companions lied that they were from the media and started filming the officials who were performing a breathalyser test on a person who was driving a car with 69% alcohol levels.

The police alleged that Gopi’s gang blocked the car and started abusing the traffic officials that they were not serving the same kind of justice to everyone. They also spoke against the car driver and tried to hit him, the traffic inspector said.

It has also been stated in the FIR filed by the Konanakunte police that there were cases of murder and other offences lodged against Gopi in Satanur police station of Ramanagaram district. A source in the Police Department said that Gopi was one among those who were arrested with cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli in Rajasthan.

In a video which was going around on social media, it appeared as if the police officials had let Palanivelu go after he made a phone call. Responding to the allegations, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, M. N. Anucheth said, “The accusations are false and baseless. The violator was booked for the drink and drive violation and his vehicle was seized as per extant rules.”