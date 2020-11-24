Munirathna, Rajesh Gowda take oath

Newly elected BJP legislators Munirathna and C.M. Rajesh Gowda were administered oath by Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Monday.

While three-time legislator Mr. Munirathna defeated H. Kusuma of the Congress in Rajarajeshwarinagar by a margin of nearly 58,000 votes, Dr. Gowda made his electoral debut in Sira by defeating six-time legislator T.B. Jayachandra by around 13,000 votes. He is the son of C.P. Moodalgiriyappa, three-time MP from Chitradurga. Incidentally, Sira though in Tumakuru district, falls under Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Munirathna, who was among the 14 Congress and 3 Janata Dal (Secular) legislators to cross over to BJP that led to the fall of the 14 months old JD (S)-Congress coalition government, said he would leave it to the BJP high command and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to decide on making him Minister. “I will be happy with any portfolio given to me.” Regarding doubts expressed by Bengaluru MP D.K. Suresh on the functioning of EVM, Mr. Muniratna said: "Mr. Suresh did not have any doubt when he won by a margin of 2.5 lakh votes in 2019, but has doubts when I have won by the margin of about 58,000 votes.”