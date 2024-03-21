GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Multiple cases against BJP leaders for polls code violation, hate speech

March 21, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru/Chikkamagaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following the directions of the Election Commission of India, multiple cases have been filed against Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and former MLA C.T. Ravi for alleged hate speech and poll code violations.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Police registered an FIR against three BJP MPs Mr. Surya, P.C. Mohan and Ms. Karandlaje for violating a High Court order and holding a protest at Nagarathpete on March 19. 

Acting on a complaint by an assistant returning officer, the Chikkamagaluru Town Police registered an FIR against Mr. Ravi over his tweet targeting senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He has been booked under Section 153A of Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between groups. 

Meanwhile, the Halasuru Gate Police, Bengaluru, registered an FIR against Mr. Surya, Mr. Mohan, and Ms. Karandlaje, and 44 others for organising a protest in Nagarathpete despite their request for a gathering being turned down by the police. The BJP protested on March 19 demanding the arrest of those who assaulted Mukesh, a shopkeeper in the area, on March 17. 

Participating in the Nagarathpete protest, Ms. Karandlaje had claimed that the bomber at The Rameshwaram Cafe blast came from Tamil Nadu and also said a man from Delhi came and raised pro-Pakistan slogans and a man from Kerala threw acid on a college student. This kicked up a row in Tamil Nadu where the State government took strong objection to this.

The Halasuru Gate Police have also registered an FIR against Mr. Surya for hate speech for his social media posts in connection with the Nagarathpete protest. He has been booked under section 153A of IPC for creating enmity between groups and under various sections of the Representatives of People’s Act, 1951.

