MUDA’s green Mysuru initiative

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will plant 20,000 saplings to shore up the greenery of the city.

The district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj planted a few saplings to set the initiative rolling on Saturday.

The MUDA envisages tree plantation across the city and along the Outer Ring Road as well. In addition to the MUDA’s drive, NGOs and other individuals and organisations are also part of the drive and there are plans to develop mini-urban forests like the one in J.P.Nagar and Vijayanagar 3rd stage.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said there are plans to appoint tree wardens vested with the responsibility of looking after the saplings and full-grown trees in their respective localities.