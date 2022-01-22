MUDA to augment Kabini water supply

Proposal for ₹150 crore approved for project

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will augment the drinking water being supplied to the city from Kabini river.

A proposal for ₹150 crore was approved by the Minister for Urban Development Bhyrathi Basavaraj at a review meeting conducted at MUDA here on Friday.

The project entails augmenting the water supply from 60 MLD at present to 180 MLD and it will cater to the residential areas in the south western part of Mysuru and layouts along the periphery of the Outer Ring Road.

The MUDA will fund the project entirely and the work will be implemented by the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board. The Minister directed the MUDA officials to submit a DPR and gave his concurrence for the project on being apprised that the city’s water supply should keep pace with its projected growth of population and cannot be dependent entirely on supply from the KRS. Besides, the installed capacity of the Kabini water works at Bidaragodu was 180 MLD of which only 60 MLD was being harnessed.

H.V. Rajeev, Chairman, MUDA, said the cost involves replacing the existing water 450 HP pumps with 1250 HP pumps besides procuring installation of three pumps as a standby as it entailed 24x7 water supply. Also, the 11kV substation has to be upgraded to 66 kV capacity and the storage capacity of the tanks too have to be increased, he added.

Meanwhile, MLAs Tanvir Sait and L. Nagendra who were in the meeting urged MUDA officials to ensure water supply within the city before catering to the outskirts. Mr. Sait said that many areas in N.R. constituency were receiving water once in two or three days and there was problem with distribution.

However, a section of officials confided after the meeting that that the MUDA jurisdiction extends beyond the city limits and hence its decision to provide water to all the layouts approved or developed by it was justified.

The Minister also assured the MUDA officials that its proposal for group housing entailing construction of high-rise apartments would also be approved in due course.